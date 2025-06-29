The Full Flourishing Community has been evolving. It is moving to focus more on us, in this world where so much is anything but flourishing.

Reiner is in prison. So is Ed Wackerman. So are many others. There is a war on farmers, a war on freedom, a war on humanity. Virtually all human blood contains nanotechnology.

Yet Reiner continues to exude vitality, curiosity, energy. Ed continues to focus on staying positive - despite his medication being upped for the 7th or is it 8th time (except for urgently needed pain medication). And Dr Ana Mihalcea, in the midst of all this, looks radiant - even while focussing on what is going on in human blood.

How do we flourish in the world we live in? In what areas of our lives do we flourish and in which are things too difficult for us?

Are there ways that attention to the world stops us from noticing ways in which we are missing things in the rest of our lives? It could be that we lack enough friendships, don’t take enough pleasure in nature, ignore physical ailments that need to be taken care of.

Also, are there ways that we cut off attention to the world because it’s too much for us?

Or is there a health challenge - maybe something very serious - that is the forefront for us, sometimes overwhelming us?

THE TIME: TUESDAY, 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

LENGTH: One hour.

If you’re not on the reminder list and would like to get the link to the meeting, please email: elsa@fullflourishing.com

All the best to all of us,

Elsa

