It will be our second meeting, this coming Tuesday. Some questions to explore:

What could you do, to make it more likely Reiner is freed soon?

What other concerns - social, political, personal - do you have?

What can you do if you get overwhelmed?

What can being in a group give you?

What do you bring to the group?

And what do you want from the group?

The first meeting: what a good feeling. What wonderful people. One thing we all had in common: when we saw something, we did not turn away, could not turn away. Instead, in different ways, we got involved, got active.

There will be meetings, weekly, on Tuesday (Wednesday in Australia), at 2 times:

Tuesday - 2 pm EST (New York time) - 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm in much of Europe

Tuesday - 7 pm EST (New York time) - 4 pm Pacific, 9 am Wed in Sydney, Australia

More questions you might want to think about:

What are your strengths?

What (if any) are your weaknesses?

What about some success that stands out for you?

What about some failure (hard learning experience) that stands out for you?

If you’re in the group, you’ll be sent a reminder email, with the link.

If you’d like to be in the group, please send an email to elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I will send you the link.

All the best to all of us,

Elsa

Posted, May 3, 2025