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Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
1h

Elsa, in Jeff Cooper’s fine book "Another Country" there is a chapter on his experiences as a security training contractor for an anonymous oligarch in Southeast Asia. According to Cooper, this man’s unimaginable wealth put him beyond reach of the law and even his country’s government. He was literally untouchable by virtue of great wealth!

After reading Cooper’s observations on the power of unlimited money, I no longer wonder why things are the way they are, why in-our-face criminality proceeds unchecked. The question we all have, "when do the arrests begin?", has an answer…

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Merry Mary's avatar
Merry Mary
23m

Lee Meritt also has information on this.

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