.From a friend this morning:

The contagion myth is at the heart of everything that has happened on the world stage since 2020. By proving that the virus model and the contagion model show a failure of logic and poor science, the whole corrupt house of cards comes tumbling down.

It’s not just since 2020. I’ve read, perhaps half a dozen times, evidence about the Spanish flu (circa 1918) - which killed millions. Right as it was happening, a few doctors proved that it could not be transmitted by contagion. They could mix with the sick. They could take in the saliva of the sick. On and on and on. They generated masses of evidence that contagion did not happen. It had to be something else - like toxins in the environment.

Then there is smallpox. Cities which cleaned the water and took other sanitation measures had lower smallpox rates than cities which went for vaccination. So again, the problem was not contagion.

I know people like sources. Today I am relying on memory. But for those of you who want sources, my most frequent sources are Unbekoming and Agent131711 and Midwestern Doctor. Still, as I’ve said, today I am skipping sources. They are in many places. I care about the general picture.

Over the past several years I have been taking in ever more evidence that the whole contagion-stopped-by-vaccination model is outright wrong. I was most impressed by the evidence of doctors doing all they could to catch the Spanish flu by contagion - and PROVING that contagion was not what was causing the terrible epidemic they were living through.

HERE’S THE BIG THING. QUESTIONS AND CONCLUSIONS.

What does it mean, if the contagion-stopped-by-vaccination model is outright wrong, and if the evidence was there over a hundred years ago?

One. The logical conclusion is that there is massive malevolence. Instead of a push for health, there has been a disregard of facts and a huge push for vaccinations, especially of children. A brand new American study comes to mind. Children who have never been vaccinated have a chronic illness rate of 2.6%. Children who are fully vaccinated have a chronic illness rate of 60%.

Two. A huge financial empire runs on the untruths / lies, for instance on injecting children for the financial benefit of Big Pharma and presumably those above it.

What does it mean, I asked.

Three. The evidence is conclusive that the history we have been taught and are being taught is lie upon lie.

Four. Instead of being able to trust that what I learn from the mainstream, including schools, is as accurate as possible, I keep learning ever more that I - we - can trust nothing from the mainstream.

Five. That does not mean that I can trust everything (or anything) from the alternative media. I keep hearing that just about everyone outside the mainstream is “controlled opposition” - which stands to reason, because it just makes sense that evil-doers would do all they can to spread misinformation via the alternative media so that getting accurate information is challenging.

Six. This is part of the backdrop of all our lives.



, Posted June 12, 2026