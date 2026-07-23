There are many things I am not writing about. One is the dangers of the vaccines. There is a flood of information coming out, each piece confirming what many of us have long known: they are dangerous. The risks outweigh any benefits.

First, a bit of the information. And then, my silence on this subject.

The information. Children in the US who have never had any vaccines are way healthier in so many ways than children who have been vaccinated. The figure that stays in my mind is that about 2.6% of unvaccinated children have a chronic health condition versus something like 60% of vaccinated children. I could see if I could find a reference. But this is hardly relevant. The information - based on government statistics - is coming from many alternate sources.

Today I’ve come across yet another piece, this one on the sudden infant death syndrome. I remember hearing about this decades ago. The danger came from infants lying on their stomachs, I heard. I remember that Robert Redford and his wife lost a baby to the sudden infant death syndrome, and that his wife, Lola (I believe), was doing what she could to raise awareness of what people could do to protect their infants. DO NOT GIVE ANY VACCINES. No, she never suggested that - because she did not have any idea of it. There was never any hint that any vaccine could play a role.

Link: www.unbekoming.com/p/a-shot-in-the-dark-1985

So why have I stayed silent on the vaccines?

I also don’t write on the injections that are neither safe nor effective re covid, injections that make people more vulnerable to covid and have side effects including heart problems like myocarditis, all kinds of neurological damage, and death.

I am interested in details. Like today, Unbekoming - in the linked article - unearthed that a study was published connecting 200 sudden infant deaths with something that happened just a few days earlier: an injection, a vaccination. That information ended up buried.

For me, it’s one more drop in the bucket of evil that has gotten most parents to go along with the vaccine schedule.

Still, I very rarely pass any of this along. I also know it matters that attention is given to the injections supposedly meant to protect people against getting covid, and the millions suffering from injuries from them. I know that there are Substacks with a huge number of subscribers focusing on these things, and also on the dangers of vaccines in general.

Inside me, it says: It doesn’t have to be me. And it isn’t.

I am most interested in things I do not know, things I am just learning.

Recently I learned about the key to good posture. I will be writing about that. I have, all my life, been told - especially by my loving sister - to stand up straight. But she did not give me the key because she did not have it. Now I have just learned it. And I will be passing it to you.

Posted July 23, 2026