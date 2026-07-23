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Jake Jacobs's avatar
Jake Jacobs
1dEdited

It’s so true, as a child I was taught to believe that vaccines protect you from harm! And then I woke up when the fake virus turned up on our doorstep….the vaccine roll out told my gut instinct that it was to convenient, and I said no. The more I’ve learnt over the last 6 years has been an experience. I suppose if you get it, that’s fine, but you can’t always wake all people up.

Please keep up your amazing work.

Thank you 🙏

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Jorge Rebagliati's avatar
Jorge Rebagliati
1d

This documentary "An Inconvenient Study" https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/ confirms very eloquently that unvaccinated children (people) are much healthier (and alive) that vaccinated ones. The myth that vaccines are "safe and effective" is finally falling apart. The most reasonable conclusion is that "vaccines" have been created mostly for population "control".

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