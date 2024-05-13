A huge thank you from Ed, and from his dog, Bella.

(Of course Bella is thankful for everything that is good for Ed!!!)

The letter is from April 30. On the day of his birthday, May 5, there were 3 further letters, from Leicestershire England, Munich Germany, and Florida. And there may have been further letters between April 30 and May 5. And more letters since. [Note: I’ve blanked out family names, in case some people would prefer not being as so identified.)

I will also include a favorite picture, Ed holding Bella, content on the front porch of his house with Bella: At the end, how Ed is doing and the address to write to Ed:

Ed, by the way, is not doing very well. Send all the love and care and well-being you can.

From Saturday, May 11:

Sorry, I have been feeling horrible, mentally bad, been waking up at 1:00a.m. or 2:00a.m. in tears. I have no idea what I dream, can't remember. Also clogged up, coughing, runny nose. All right now, I'm lost a lot and confused, can't remember thing's very well. I wonder why, why me, what have I done to deserve this, NOTHING. I'm at my limit mentally & physically, I must be positive.

I answered Sunday morning:

I know, very very hard. What has been done, is being done to you: unfair, wrong, bad. Now thousands are rooting for you. Soon a fundraiser. Today 11 am your time, group meditation sending you energy.

All the best to all of us who care and do what we can,

Elsa

Here is the address to write to Ed:

Ed Wackerman

#12511

c/o Mariposa County Detention Center

P.O. Box 727

Mariposa, CA 95338

Posted May 13, 2024