TARGETED? SUGGESTED REMEDIES for the SUDDEN SEVERE ILLNESS of ARTHUR FIRSTENBERG (THE INVISIBLE RAINBOW, THE EARTH AND I)
I sent out Arthur Firstenberg’s message on his sudden severe illness:
My Health and My Next Book
Dear Subscribers,
I have been extremely ill for 6 weeks. . .
On August 20, after spending all day on the computer sending individualized letters to the first 10 of our 96 volunteers around the world, my body was seized by an unknown force that has paralyzed and crippled me ever since. These letters were sent by the volunteers to 50 environmental organizations urging them to join forces with us. Suddenly, from one moment to the next, as I was shutting down the computer, I could not move and every muscle in my body felt like it had been attacked by a baseball bat. Since then I am in extreme pain all over all the time, from my fingers to my toes, all my muscles are so weak, and I can only move very slowly. I am still trying to find out what is causing this, and I am seeing an energy healer. I have hired someone to help with computer work, but I myself am staying offline for the time being and will not be able to answer emails.
My immediate question: Was Arthur Firstenberg targeted? That seems most likely to me and likewise to many readers.
Readers also sent suggestions. I have sent them to the email address he uses for subscribers. But as he said, he is too ill to answer emails, and I have no idea if he is even up to reading them.
If you have better access to him, would you please pass on these suggestions:
Pasheen Stonebrooke of DivaDrops:
We wish Arthur - a real hero - all the best for a full recovery, but it usually takes many months. He needs serious EMF protection... EMF gear, blankets. Mercola has an EMF tent that I roll into immediately when I sense an attack.
And red light therapy. I would get him under a red light lamp asap, no matter what.
Also, make sure that he has not taken any fluoroquinolone antibiotics - they will flox you and do the same. … Have him think back on any antibiotics he's taken in the past 6 months.
He can also get in touch with Len Ber from Targeted Justice..
A suggestion from another reader:
Biomagnetism, from Isaac Goiz:
https://biomagnetismsedona.com/
https://www.biomagnetismtherapy.org/
But what if it isn’t targeting, asked another reader.
There are some spider venoms, including venoms of various species of
black widow spiders, which can cause symptoms like this. He may have
suffered spider bite(s) either from an accidental encounter with, or
deliberate exposure to spiders.
If you have further suggestions, please feel to add in the comments.
Posted October 10, 2024
Having just read this paper about DMSO put up my A Midwestern Doctor https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dmso-is-a-miraculous-therapy-for . . . May I be so bold as to suggest that if the many papers published about DMSO are correct, and as it is easy and cheap to obtain, please give this a try. Thank you.
Along with protection from EFMs, I would recommend stem cell replacement therapy (LiveWave X39 is a proven and affordable way to do so in a non-toxic, non-invasive way, through photon therapy), combined with the same company's Aeon and Glutathione patches for reducing inflammation in the body (all products can be found here, and he can sign up and buy at the wholesale price):
https://www.lifewave.com/irmabbattig/store/product/39000.022.009
Also magnetic, far infrared and neg. ion technology (the foundation of life), as well as Living Water. (PiMag Water). For instance with the insoles and a blanket, and/or a grounding pad. Nikken is the pioneer in these technologies. I have been using them for myself, family and clients (I am a therapist and coach) for over 20 years. (Here too he can sign up and purchase wholesale. I am not suggesting these products to make money from Arthur. I would like him to recover his health.) All these products also protect from EMFs by putting the body (incl. the energy body/aura and chakras )into a state of balance and strengthening its own energy field (I know so because I have tested these technologies and their effect on the bioenergy field).
https://store.nikken.com/usa/en/product/kenko-msteps?alias=825058900
https://store.nikken.com/usa/en/product/kenkoground?alias=825058900
https://store.nikken.com/usa/en/categories/rest-and-relaxation/sleep?alias=825058900
https://store.nikken.com/usa/en/product/pimag-waterfall?alias=825058900
Wishing Arthur all the best and a speedy recovery!