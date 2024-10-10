I sent out Arthur Firstenberg’s message on his sudden severe illness:

My Health and My Next Book Dear Subscribers, I have been extremely ill for 6 weeks. . . On August 20, after spending all day on the computer sending individualized letters to the first 10 of our 96 volunteers around the world, my body was seized by an unknown force that has paralyzed and crippled me ever since. These letters were sent by the volunteers to 50 environmental organizations urging them to join forces with us. Suddenly, from one moment to the next, as I was shutting down the computer, I could not move and every muscle in my body felt like it had been attacked by a baseball bat. Since then I am in extreme pain all over all the time, from my fingers to my toes, all my muscles are so weak, and I can only move very slowly. I am still trying to find out what is causing this, and I am seeing an energy healer. I have hired someone to help with computer work, but I myself am staying offline for the time being and will not be able to answer emails.

My immediate question: Was Arthur Firstenberg targeted? That seems most likely to me and likewise to many readers.

Readers also sent suggestions. I have sent them to the email address he uses for subscribers. But as he said, he is too ill to answer emails, and I have no idea if he is even up to reading them.

If you have better access to him, would you please pass on these suggestions:

Pasheen Stonebrooke of DivaDrops: We wish Arthur - a real hero - all the best for a full recovery, but it usually takes many months. He needs serious EMF protection... EMF gear, blankets. Mercola has an EMF tent that I roll into immediately when I sense an attack. And red light therapy. I would get him under a red light lamp asap, no matter what. Also, make sure that he has not taken any fluoroquinolone antibiotics - they will flox you and do the same. … Have him think back on any antibiotics he's taken in the past 6 months. He can also get in touch with Len Ber from Targeted Justice.. Targeted Justice Newsletter Document your Microwave Attacks Figure H-1 is typical of the nightly attacks received by Richard Lighthouse… Read more

A suggestion from another reader: Biomagnetism, from Isaac Goiz:

https://biomagnetismsedona.com/

https://www.biomagnetismtherapy.org/

But what if it isn’t targeting, asked another reader. There are some spider venoms, including venoms of various species of

black widow spiders, which can cause symptoms like this. He may have

suffered spider bite(s) either from an accidental encounter with, or

deliberate exposure to spiders.

If you have further suggestions, please feel to add in the comments.

Posted October 10, 2024