TALK TIME. About what’s happening with us. A time to talk and to listen to the others. A chance to get to know more like-minded people.

One hour a week.

Times:

Thursday, 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK

Thursday, 7 pm Eastern, 4 pm Pacific, morning in Australia & NZ

If you’re already on the list, great.

If you’d like to take part, and you’re not on the email list:

- you can reply to this message,

- you can email me: elsa@truthsummit.info,

- or you can leave your email in the comments.

THE FOCUS IS YOU. What’s been best and worst lately? Is there somewhere where you’re stuck? Have you made a disastrous decision? Is there somewhere where you’re zooming ahead? Is there something you really want to share? Something you’d like to change?

The intent is both to connect and to find ways to take more action, if we’d like that. Or we may want to explore our desire to take time off.

TALK TIME. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

https://fullflourishing.com



Posted December 16, 2024