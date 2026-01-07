TALK TIME. What's been biggest in your week? For me, it's moving on, something new at the forefront.
TALK TIME. The question, week after week, what’s been biggest for you in the past week or so? It may be a surprise to you, to realize what’s taken up the most mental space. Or it may not. It may be fine with you. Or it may not - for example if you’ve been stuck on something.
For each person, it’s different - and it’s different, week by week.
So what has been most important for you, this past week or so? What is most important, right now?
TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates. Then the next person talks, which is usually very different.
THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.
2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe
If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.
TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.
Elsa
Posted January 7, 2026