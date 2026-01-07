TALK TIME. The question, week after week, what’s been biggest for you in the past week or so? It may be a surprise to you, to realize what’s taken up the most mental space. Or it may not. It may be fine with you. Or it may not - for example if you’ve been stuck on something.

For each person, it’s different - and it’s different, week by week.

So what has been most important for you, this past week or so? What is most important, right now?

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates. Then the next person talks, which is usually very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted January 7, 2026