TALK TIME. What’s been important to you in the past week or so? Is it something personal, is it something going on in the world, is it family or friends, is it wondering about this life you are living?

We all get a chance to speak (for a limited time). We all get heard. We listen to the others. And we let them know what we’ve heard.

If feels very good.

The time: Thursday for one hour.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted July 16, 2025