TALK TIME. It’s not idea talk. It’s not fact exchange. It’s not sharing outrage over what’s going on in the world. And it’s not talk about others. It’s about us, our own lives.

What touched you most this past week?

What mattered most to you?

What do you think you might remember in a year?

Sometimes when we look back, it’s all a blur. Sometimes we have a vivid memory. Something really mattered to us.

TALK TIME. We talk, and we also listen to each other.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted November 11, 2025