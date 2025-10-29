TALK TIME. What in your life has mattered to you, this week? What has stayed in your mind? What has touched you? THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.
TALK TIME. What in your life has mattered to you, this week? Tht’s the focus of Talk Time. Not the Big Issues. Our own lives. What has stayed in your mind? What has touched you? THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.
TALK TIME. A time to share what has mattered to us, this past week, in our everyday lives. A time to listen to each other.
There’s a structure. We get a chance to speak for a limited time. The others get a chance to say what they heard and how it resonates with them - also for a limited time. Inside that structure, freedom.
If can feel very good.
The time: Thursday for one hour.
2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.
If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.
TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.
Elsa
Posted October 22, 2025
To counter these complex and chaotic times, I've needed to clear out stuff from my life. That includes everything and everyone that does not simplify and strengthen my journey. It is an ongoing re-evaluation and not an easy one when it comes to letting go of people that can't strengthen or go with me where I am going in life. There used to be time to waste on relationships that serve no purpose or shared destiny. Now it's been a lot more time spent on strengthening my fundamental stability, simplifying as much as I can and not wasting as much time with fair weather friends because the physical and mental environment today is NOT fair weather, no matter how much people paste smiley faces on and go to great expense to evade the reality of the storm.
It has been good to make space and quiet time. Daily naps are more important to me now than ever.
Thanx for asking. It is thought provoking.