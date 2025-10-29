TALK TIME. What in your life has mattered to you, this week? Tht’s the focus of Talk Time. Not the Big Issues. Our own lives. What has stayed in your mind? What has touched you? THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

TALK TIME. A time to share what has mattered to us, this past week, in our everyday lives. A time to listen to each other.

There’s a structure. We get a chance to speak for a limited time. The others get a chance to say what they heard and how it resonates with them - also for a limited time. Inside that structure, freedom.

If can feel very good.

The time: Thursday for one hour.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted October 22, 2025