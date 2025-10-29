Truth Summit

Alio McDavis
5h

To counter these complex and chaotic times, I've needed to clear out stuff from my life. That includes everything and everyone that does not simplify and strengthen my journey. It is an ongoing re-evaluation and not an easy one when it comes to letting go of people that can't strengthen or go with me where I am going in life. There used to be time to waste on relationships that serve no purpose or shared destiny. Now it's been a lot more time spent on strengthening my fundamental stability, simplifying as much as I can and not wasting as much time with fair weather friends because the physical and mental environment today is NOT fair weather, no matter how much people paste smiley faces on and go to great expense to evade the reality of the storm.

It has been good to make space and quiet time. Daily naps are more important to me now than ever.

Thanx for asking. It is thought provoking.

