TALK TIME. The days go by, quickly and slowly. Sometimes we share what has mattered to us, especially anything that has mattered deeply. Often we don’t talk about this. Sometimes we can’t imagine it would interest anyone else.

What in your life has mattered to you, this week? That’s the focus of Talk Time.

A time to share what has mattered to us, this past week, in our everyday lives. A time to listen to each other.

There’s a structure. We get a chance to speak for a limited time. The others get a chance to say what they heard and how it resonates with them, also for a limited time. Inside that structure, freedom.

If can feel very good.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted November 4, 2025