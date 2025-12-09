TALK TIME. What’s been important for you this week or so? Sometimes it feels like nothing is happening. At others our days are so full of doing and also feeling, sometimes learning and unlearning.

It all matters. It’s our aliveness.

That’s TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates. And then it’s the next person talks, which is usually so very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted December 9, 2025