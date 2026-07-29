TALK TIME.An expression I’ve heard a number of times: god hides in the details. I see that it is the details that bring something alive. The way the salad comes up in the garden, day after day. The way the clouds approach, their outline, the darkness. The sound of a friend’s laugh, warm and familiar.

TALK TIME. A place to talk about what has mattered to us, this past week or so, to share it, and to be heard.

Each person has a chance to talk. We also get a chance to respond. What did we hear? How does it resonate with us?

TALK TIME. A time to talk, and to listen. A time to share with the others. And a time to be heard by the others.

When everyone has had a turn, it’s conversation - whatever comes up, wherever it goes.

You’re welcome to join.

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted July 29, 2026