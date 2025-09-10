So many things matter to me - including my neighbor’s dog who has chosen to come visit and go to sleep under the table where I’m writing. He’s a husky-ish creature, with a massive white fur coat.

I read somewhere about many people’s minds being hijacked, these days, by political issues. I consider the political issues vital. I remember a favorite quote from Plato: Those who do not pay attention are fools, and will be rules by fools. As I see it, the danger these days is not primarily fools, but beings out to destroy our world .

Still, there is that daily world. The coffee in the morning, the warm breeze, the dishes that need to be done.

So, tomorrow, TALK TIME. What has mattered to you in the past week or so?

TALK TIME. We get a chance to speak (for a limited time). We get heard. We listen to the others. And we let them know what we’ve heard.

If feels very good.

The time: Thursday for one hour.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted September 10, 2025