TALK TIME. There have certainly been major information dumps regarding the Epstein files, millions of pages released though with much still redacted. And then there are our private lives. A call with a close friend. A quarrel or a making up. There’s remembering something we forgot to do.

TALK TIME - a time to share what has mattered most to us, and to listen to the others.

What will come to mind, for me? I have no idea. Right now I’m wondering about the world, and about Cognomovement, if it could be important in releasing so many of the barriers between people. I’m enjoying the room I’m in, much of it quite dark, several small lamps making islands of light. Yesterday I spent with friends, often noticing the lovingness between them.

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted February 4, 2026