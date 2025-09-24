TALK TIME. What has been most important to you this week? The ostriches? Something to do with Charlie Kirk? Or is it a good meeting with a friend, or an unexpected quarrel, or a sunrise or sunset?
TALK TIME. What has mattered most to you this week that you’re open to sharing?
The time: Thursday for one hour.
2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.
If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.
Elsa
Posted September 24, 2025
thanks for all the work you do, more psyops to come, the weasels at top are running scared, there is nothing they can do about a mass awakening of people, awakening to deceit and lies, many however will stay fixed on the drama, two realities on the way, those awake and those that choose to remain asleep...
Something in English on Arno van Kessel. I try to push Reiner and van Kessel to SOTN. But if it bleeds it leads. So Charlie Kirk is the big story. I give them ticklers when I have material. Reiner get sin every now and then. But Arno seems to be an EU secret.