TALK TIME. WE MEET. WE TALK. Everyone has a turn. For a few minutes.

ANYTHING GOES. It’s your time, your turn. The others listen, and then response for a few minutes.

Then on to the next person. What do they feel like talking about? And the others listen.

TALK TIME. A time to talk, and to listen. A time to share with the others. And a time to be heard by the others.

When everyone has had a turn, it’s conversation - whatever comes up, wherever it goes.

You’re welcome to join.

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted May 20, 2026