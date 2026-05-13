TALK TIME. WE MEET. WE TALK. ABOUT OURSELVES. What’s mattered to us, this past week or so? What’s got us to feel joy, surprise, love, anger? Has anything inspired us? Are we feeling lonely? Lonely in company? Close to someone - partner, friend, pet - someone we often talk with casually?

TALK TIME. A time to talk, and to listen. A time to share with the others. And a time to be heard by the others.

You’re welcome to join.

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted May 13, 2026