This isn’t TALK TIME. Someone is talking. Her home. The landscape. The weather there. The short summers. The cold winters. Words that fill the time.

TALK TIME could be: what has mattered to her, maybe that day, maybe the past few days, maybe long ago. It could be her hopes and dreams and longings. The words would be connecting her to her aliveness.

TALK TIME - a time to share what has mattered most to us, and to listen to the others.

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted March 16, 2026