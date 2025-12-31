TALK TIME. One calendar year is ending, and another is beginning, Do you mark this, or do you pay no attention? Do you get together with friends or family, or spend it alone, perhaps with a good book or some random assortment of videos?

It’s different for each of us, and often different, from year to year.

So what has been most important for you, this past week or so? What is most important, right now?

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates. Then the next person talks, which is usually very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted December 31, 2025