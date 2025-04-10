TALK TIME. TODAY. WHATEVER IS ONE OUR MIND FROM THE PAST WEEK OR SO.
TALK TIME. The recipe is so simple. Someone talks for 2 or 3 minutes about what’s going on in their lives, during the last week or so. Then the others have 2 or 3 minutes (in total) to respond with either “What I heard was” or “This is how what you said resonates with me.” Then on to the next person. And the next.
It can be very low key - if that’s how our life has been.
It can be anything but low key.
Also such different things come to the forefront at different times. A week. So many things can happen.
Sometimes it’s something that took 5 minutes - or way less - stays with us.
Somettimes it’s the ongoing feeling we’ve been having.
Probably the most important thing: it is shared with people who are listening, paying attention.
So, weekly on THURSDAY, TALK TIME. At 2 times.
WHEN:
Thursday, 2 pm Eastern - New York time (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK)
Thursday, 7 pm Eastern - New York time (4 pm Pacific, morning in Australia, NZ)
If you’d like to join, and you’re not on the email list:
- please reply to this message, including your email address
- or email me: elsa@truthsummit.info
- or leave your email in the comments.
If you’re already on the list, I will email you. If you don’t receive an email, please check the junk folder. If the message isn’t there either, please contact me.
TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.
Elsa
The drive to flourish fully is as natural
as the everyday hunger for food.
But so many of us aren’t flourishing.
The Full Flourishing Formula:
for taking steps to life as we'd love it to be.
For more on this, explore:
https://fullflourishing.com
Posted April 10, 2025