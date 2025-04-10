TALK TIME. The recipe is so simple. Someone talks for 2 or 3 minutes about what’s going on in their lives, during the last week or so. Then the others have 2 or 3 minutes (in total) to respond with either “What I heard was” or “This is how what you said resonates with me.” Then on to the next person. And the next.

It can be very low key - if that’s how our life has been.

It can be anything but low key.

Also such different things come to the forefront at different times. A week. So many things can happen.

Sometimes it’s something that took 5 minutes - or way less - stays with us.

Somettimes it’s the ongoing feeling we’ve been having.

Probably the most important thing: it is shared with people who are listening, paying attention.

So, weekly on THURSDAY, TALK TIME. At 2 times.

WHEN:

Thursday, 2 pm Eastern - New York time (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK)

Thursday, 7 pm Eastern - New York time (4 pm Pacific, morning in Australia, NZ)

If you’d like to join, and you’re not on the email list:

- please reply to this message, including your email address

- or email me: elsa@truthsummit.info

- or leave your email in the comments.

If you’re already on the list, I will email you. If you don’t receive an email, please check the junk folder. If the message isn’t there either, please contact me.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

https://fullflourishing.com

The drive to flourish fully is as natural

as the everyday hunger for food.

But so many of us aren’t flourishing.

The Full Flourishing Formula:

for taking steps to life as we'd love it to be.

For more on this, explore:

https://fullflourishing.com



Posted April 10, 2025