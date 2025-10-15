Some of us have forgotten how to talk about our everyday lives, and to listen to each other. So much attention outward, to what’s happening OUT THERE. All very important. But what about us?

TALK TIME. A time to share what has mattered to us, this past week, in our everyday lives. A time to listen to each other.

There’s a structure. We get a chance to speak for a limited time. The others get a chance to say what they heard and how it resonates with them - also for a limited time. Insde that structure, freedom.

If can feel very good.

The time: Thursday for one hour.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted October 15, 2025