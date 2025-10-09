TALK TIME. Thursday. What kind of week has it been? What stands out? This is a time to talk about our everyday lives and listen to each other. What resonates with us?
The time: Thursday for one hour.
2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.
If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.
Elsa
Posted October 8, 2025
"Weren’t we supposed to be in totalitarian total lock down now? Wasn’t covid supposed to finish off freedom forever?
It’s just not ever going to happen. These rational materialist mo’fos love their physics laws… here is one that they don’t recognize.
E solo chao novellum oritur.
It’s only from chaos, that novelty arises
This is one of the major reasons the [DS] is dissolving in this time of the Adjustment Period where our species wrestles with Official Disclosure. The [DS] are rigid thinkers pursuing a rigid goal that will never be successful as it is trying to thwart the very nature of this Matterium itself."
-Clif High-
It was a Seinfeld episode. After some years of no interpersonal sex at 68, a real person showed up in the same fix who invited me over to float in the tub. It was so super. Well, she loves to text real dirty to get excited and I blasted off a really good one back at her but it went to some co-workers.
Be careful what you pray for.