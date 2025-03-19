TALK TIME. Such a simple thing. Someone talks for 2 or 3 minutes about what’s going on in their lives, during the last week or so. Then the others have 2 or 3 minutes (in total) to respond with either “What I heard was” or “This is how what you said resonates with me.” Then on to the next person. And the next.

A few days ago, I dropped in at a friend’s. We were chatting. And it came to me: Why don’t we play the “Talk Time Game.” So I suggested it to him. He was game to try.

He talked first. What he brought up was so different from whatever it was we’d been chatting about. Over the past 10 months, 6 of the people close to him had died. The last of these people - whom he’s been especially close to - had died just a few days ago.

There was a lot more.

You may ask: Why had we not been talking about that before, like when I asked, So how are you doing?

It hadn’t.

Somehow the “Talk Time Game” gave a door to that.

And yet - again in keeping with the “game” - we didn’t stay there. I responded with what I heard and how it resonated with me. Then the attention shifted over to me. I talked about myself and my week, and my friend responded.

The shift in our talk. Huge.

So anyway, Talk Time. Thursday at 2 times.

WHEN:

Thursday, 2 pm Eastern - New York time (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK)

Thursday, 7 pm Eastern - New York time (4 pm Pacific, morning in Australia, NZ)

If you’d like to join, and you’re not on the email list:

- please reply to this message, including your email address

- or email me: elsa@truthsummit.info

- or leave your email in the comments.

If you’re already on the list, I will email you. If you don’t receive an email, please check the junk folder. If the message isn’t there either, please contact me.

Posted March 19, 2025