TALK TIME. What has mattered most to you this week that you’re open to sharing? Is it something you might call ordinary, like taking a walk with a friend? Is it something that made you laugh? Is it something difficult for you?

TALK TIME. We get a chance to speak, for a limited time. We get heard. We listen to the others. And we let them know what we’ve heard.

If feels very good.

The time: Thursday for one hour.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted October 1, 2025