TALK TIME. Tomorrow. Thursday. What has been most important to you this week? Something wonderful? Something challenging? Something you like or don't like doing?
TALK TIME. What has mattered most to you this week that you’re open to sharing? Is it something you might call ordinary, like taking a walk with a friend? Is it something that made you laugh? Is it something difficult for you?
TALK TIME. We get a chance to speak, for a limited time. We get heard. We listen to the others. And we let them know what we’ve heard.
If feels very good.
The time: Thursday for one hour.
2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.
If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.
TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.
Elsa
Posted October 1, 2025