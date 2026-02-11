TALK TIME. What has touched you most this week? A feeling of love - for a child, your partner, a kitten, nature, a song? Getting caught in anger? Information?

TALK TIME - a time to share what has mattered most to us, and to listen to the others.

What will come to mind, for me? I have no idea. Every day, there is so much. A misty day, the world almost invisible. Having supper with a friend and some of her family members. Listening to a Leonard Cohen song, which continues to play in my head.

And you? If you think over your week, what comes to mind?

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted February 11, 2026