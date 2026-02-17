TALK TIME. Just now I'm thinking about pleasures. What have been your pleasures this past week?
TALK TIME. Last Thursday I went to listen to a jazz ensemble - mellow, laid back, sometimes quietly intense. In my mind’s eye, I see the musicians and the singer. And I feel the music in me.
What about you? What have been your pleasures this week? A hot croissant with fresh coffee? Sunshine streaming in the window after days of grayness? Waking up and feeling happiness? A walk alone? A walk with a good friend or a partner? Playing pickleball?
TALK TIME - a time to share what has mattered most to us, and to listen to the others.
TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.
THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.
2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe
If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.
TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.
Elsa
Posted February 17, 2026
...well...Music as always holds a special place in my heart and mind. Simple pleasures also include shrimp scampi (I've almost perfected this recipe)...as for specifics re Music: today's selection that was exotic and exciting is a 1969 performance by the USSR Symphony Orchestra of Rimsky Korsakov's "Scheherazade"--conducted by Yevgeni Svetlanov. This performance is truly passionate!
meeting the long lost pet (cat) and also Sunshine streaming in the window after days of grayness –