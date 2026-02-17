TALK TIME. Last Thursday I went to listen to a jazz ensemble - mellow, laid back, sometimes quietly intense. In my mind’s eye, I see the musicians and the singer. And I feel the music in me.

What about you? What have been your pleasures this week? A hot croissant with fresh coffee? Sunshine streaming in the window after days of grayness? Waking up and feeling happiness? A walk alone? A walk with a good friend or a partner? Playing pickleball?

TALK TIME - a time to share what has mattered most to us, and to listen to the others.

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

