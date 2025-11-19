TALK TIME. The power of fear. That's what touched me most. The crazy high level of fear of ever so many people. And what's touched you most this week?
TALK TIME. A long story. The upshot. At least 50 people would not do something utterly legal to help a sick kitten. Note: they were not asked for money.
I’ll tell the story tomorrow.
And then, what about you:
What touched you most this past week?
What mattered most to you?
What do you think you might remember in a year?
TALK TIME. We talk, and we also listen to each other.
THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.
2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe
If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.
TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.
Elsa
Posted November 19, 2025