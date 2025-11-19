TALK TIME. A long story. The upshot. At least 50 people would not do something utterly legal to help a sick kitten. Note: they were not asked for money.

I’ll tell the story tomorrow.

And then, what about you:

What touched you most this past week?

What mattered most to you?

What do you think you might remember in a year?

TALK TIME. We talk, and we also listen to each other.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted November 19, 2025