TALK TIME. This is not just about talking, speaking, but very much about listening. People talk about something that has mattered to them recently, and the others listen. Was it about the pleasure of a morning coffee as the sun was shining in? Was it about bumping into a friend they haven’t seen for years? Was it about something fun, or about something painful?

Talking is only half of it. The others respond with what they have heard, or how it resonates for them.

Without listening it is like talking to adeaf world.

TALK TIME - a time to share what has mattered most to us in the last week or so, and to listen to the others.

You’re welcome to join.

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted April 16, 2026