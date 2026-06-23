TALK TIME. Sometimes life is very full. What has happened this past week. You don’t know where to start.

Sometimes there is good turbulence, excitement, lots of laughter. Sometimes there’s turbulence we’d rather not be part of. Anger, misery.

All that fits in TALK TIME - talking about ourselves, what is happening in our lives now. Maybe something we’re learning - about the world, about ourselves.

Sometimes it’s something we’re very pleased with, bursting to share.

Each person has a chance to talk. And we also get a chance to respond. What did we hear? How does it resonate with us?

TALK TIME. A time to talk, and to listen. A time to share with the others. And a time to be heard by the others.

When everyone has had a turn, it’s conversation - whatever comes up, wherever it goes.

You’re welcome to join.

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted June 23, 2026