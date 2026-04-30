TALK TIME. Sometimes the days flow by, lots of everyday things, but we have nothing to say about them. What mattered to you in the past week or so? You can’t think of anything.

At other times, the days are packed with so many different events. So many changes are happening. Which of the events mattered most to you in the past week or so? Your mind is crowded.

TALK TIME. A time to listen to ourselves. A time to share with the others. And a time to be heard by the others.

You’re welcome to join.

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted April 30, 2026