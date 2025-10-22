TALK TIME. Thursday. Sometimes our weeks are packed with so much that is important to us, at other times we feel stuck in stagnation. What has been important to you in your week?
There’s a structure. We get a chance to speak for a limited time. The others get a chance to say what they heard and how it resonates with them - also for a limited time. Inside that structure, freedom.
If can feel very good.
The time: Thursday for one hour.
2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.
If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.
TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.
Elsa
Posted October 22, 2025