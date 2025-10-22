TALK TIME. What has been important to you in your week? Saving the life of a caterpillar, who knows for how long? Reading the last chapter of a great book? Holding a baby in your arms? Having fun helping a friend paint her porch?

There’s a structure. We get a chance to speak for a limited time. The others get a chance to say what they heard and how it resonates with them - also for a limited time. Inside that structure, freedom.

If can feel very good.

The time: Thursday for one hour.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

Elsa

Posted October 22, 2025