TALK TIME. So how are things with you? This is an invitation to come take part.

Sometimes our lives are so packed we don’t have time to talk about how things are going with us. Sometimes we just don’t think of it. We ask about family and friends and health and plans. Or we talk about some news event.

TALK TIME - a time to share what has mattered most to us in the last week or so, and to listen to the others.

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted April 7, 2026