TALK TIME. I listened to a couple of Scott Adams “coffee talks” a few years ago. Casual, informal, warm, intelligent. I knew he was the creator of Dilbert. I knew he was battling prostrate cancer and that his 3-month try of Dr Makis’ prescriptions did not lead to any improvement. He died on January 10. I have now read 3 moving tributes, have passed them on, and have added one of my own. I came to know him more and appreciate him ever so much more. I love his caring to be useful and his recognizing that the first act of freedom is opening your eyes.

So Scott Adams has been important to me the last couple of days.

Before that it was CognoMovement, an amazing way of removing deep-rooted inner blocks.

And what about you? What has been most important to you this past week?

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates. Then the next person talks, which is usually very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted January 14, 2026