Some people never get beyond Talk Time. They only do personal talk. They’re convinced they can’t do anything about what’s going on outside their personal world.

With us, it’s much more the opposite. So many of us get so involved with the Big World that we don’t take time for closeness and to share many of the things that matter to us. A sunset. A thought about a childhood friend. An unexpected quarrel or sense of connection.

TALK TIME. We get a chance to speak (for a limited time). We get heard. We listen to the others. And we let them know what we’ve heard.

If feels very good.

The time: Thursday for one hour.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted September 2, 2025