THIS THURSDAY, it's time for TALK TIME. Personal talk. Whatever matters to you. A time to speak, be heard, and hear the others.
Some people never get beyond Talk Time. They only do personal talk. They’re convinced they can’t do anything about what’s going on outside their personal world.
With us, it’s much more the opposite. So many of us get so involved with the Big World that we don’t take time for closeness and to share many of the things that matter to us. A sunset. A thought about a childhood friend. An unexpected quarrel or sense of connection.
TALK TIME. We get a chance to speak (for a limited time). We get heard. We listen to the others. And we let them know what we’ve heard.
If feels very good.
The time: Thursday for one hour.
2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.
If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.
TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.
Elsa
Posted September 2, 2025
Elsa I have been looking at the Talk-Time for a bit, thank you an this is a fantastic thing.
I will try to catch one later. Great!!
I've been trying to get the Arno Van Kessel situation up at State Of The Natrion. But no material in English makes it hard. Thy're whining about Bill Gates having private meetings with Trump, but not exposing any of the reasons why he shouldn't.