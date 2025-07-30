TALK TIME. Personal talk. Whatever has mattered to you in the last week or so. It can be what you consider small - playing snakes and ladders with a grandkid, watching sunset on your own. It can be what you consider big - having to face the fact that there’s another lie you’ve swallowed.

Each person gets the chance to talk for a couple of minutes. And then the others say what they heard or how this resonates.

TALK TIME. A place for talking about whatever has mattered to you, and for being heard.

The time: Thursday for one hour.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted July 30, 2025