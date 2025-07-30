TALK TIME. PERSONAL TALK. IT CAN BE WHAT YOU CALL SMALL OR WHAT YOU CALL BIG. IT'S WHATEVER HAS MATTERED TO YOU THIS PAST WEEK OR SO.
TALK TIME. Personal talk. Whatever has mattered to you in the last week or so. It can be what you consider small - playing snakes and ladders with a grandkid, watching sunset on your own. It can be what you consider big - having to face the fact that there’s another lie you’ve swallowed.
Each person gets the chance to talk for a couple of minutes. And then the others say what they heard or how this resonates.
The time: Thursday for one hour.
2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.
If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.
Elsa
Posted July 30, 2025