TALK TIME. Personal talk. Whatever has mattered to you in the last week or so. It could be thinking about the past. It could be something that happened the day before. It could be news. It could be an idea or realization.

Each person gets the chance to talk for a couple of minutes. And then the others say what they heard or how this resonates.

There are lots of places for discussing. This is a place for speaking and being heard.

The time: Thursday for one hour.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted July 23, 2025