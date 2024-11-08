This is for people who’d like to meet with more like-minded people for an hour a week, to share, to meet, perhaps to be inspired.

The topic: OUR WEEK, the one that’s just passed and the one ahead.

The focus: THE BEST AND THE WORST - whatever comes to mind, emotionally, action-wise, thinking-wise, and on. Also, how does the week fit with our priorities (which means we need to know our priorities)?

Extra attention: OUR ACTIONS. The best, worst, not done, might be done, will be done, no idea what to do.

I’ll be the guide, especially the time-keeper, to make sure people get a chance to talk - on OUR WEEK, THE BEST AND WORST, ESPECIALLY OUR ACTIONS.

After that there can be discussion.

Times:

Thursday, 2 pm - 4 pm, Eastern

Thursday, 9 pm - 10 pm, Eastern

Link:

For the link, please email me: elsa@truthsummit.info or leave your email in the comments below.

ABOUT TIME: To be early is to be on time. The suggestion: Be there at least 5 minutes early. We start on time.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

https://fullflourishing.com

The desire to flourish fully is something natural.

But so many of us are not flourishing.

The Full Flourishing Formula:

steps to move toward full flourishing.



Posted November 8, 2024