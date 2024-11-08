TALK TIME. OUR WEEK: THE BEST AND THE WORST. OUR ACTIONS: BEST, WORST, NOT DONE, MIGHT BE DONE, WILL BE DONE, NO IDEA WHAT TO DO.
This is for people who’d like to meet with more like-minded people for an hour a week, to share, to meet, perhaps to be inspired.
The topic: OUR WEEK, the one that’s just passed and the one ahead.
The focus: THE BEST AND THE WORST - whatever comes to mind, emotionally, action-wise, thinking-wise, and on. Also, how does the week fit with our priorities (which means we need to know our priorities)?
Extra attention: OUR ACTIONS. The best, worst, not done, might be done, will be done, no idea what to do.
I’ll be the guide, especially the time-keeper, to make sure people get a chance to talk - on OUR WEEK, THE BEST AND WORST, ESPECIALLY OUR ACTIONS.
After that there can be discussion.
Times:
Thursday, 2 pm - 4 pm, Eastern
Thursday, 9 pm - 10 pm, Eastern
Link:
For the link, please email me: elsa@truthsummit.info or leave your email in the comments below.
ABOUT TIME: To be early is to be on time. The suggestion: Be there at least 5 minutes early. We start on time.
TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.
Posted November 8, 2024
