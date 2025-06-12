I’ve heard that the best talk is idea talk. And I love idea talk.

But Talk Time isn’t that kind of talk.

Nor is it what could be called heavy talk - such as talk about old traumas, like childhood abuse.

It’s also not what can be called cocktail party talk - polite chit chat.

So what is it? It’s about what has been important to us in the last week or so.

It could be fabulous croissants in the morning. It could be feeling one’s t’ai chi kata shift profoundly and unexpectedly after thirty years. It could be dealing with a major health issue. Or with cracks in the sidewalk leading to the front door.

Somehow, without our trying for this, it brings us to closeness.

One person has said that we go very deep. And yet it’s not the usual kind of deep.

One day a week, on Thursday, at 2 times.

If you’d like to take part, and are not on the reminder list (where the link gets sent), please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com to get the link.

The times:

Thurs, 2 pm EST (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK, 8 pm most of Europe);

Thurs, 7 pm EST (4 pm Pacific, 9 am Fri Brisbane, Australia)

Posted June11, 2025