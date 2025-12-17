TALK TIME. What’s been important for you this week or so? Has it been something joyful? Something painful? Something sad? Funny? Discouraging? Encouraging?

When have you felt most alive?

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates. Then it’s the next person talks, which is usually so very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted December 16, 2025