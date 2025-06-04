TALK TIME. IT'S JUST ONE HOUR A WEEK, AND SOMETIMES SLOWLY, SOMETIMES QUICKLY, SHIFTS HAPPEN. TALKING ABOUT "JUST US" - WHICH CAN BE ABOUT ANYTHING, THE VERY DIFFERENT THINGS THAT ARE HOLDING US
What has been important to us, this past week or so? Sometimes dozens of things go through my mind, because so much has been going on - at least in terms of what has been holding my attention. And what other people talk about - so very different.
So, one day a week, on Thursday, at 2 times, there is TALK TIME - when a few of us get together to convey (for 2-3 minutes) something that has mattered to us in the past week or so.
Is it the cat curled on the table? Is it that I have, again, avoided paperwork I need to do? Is it that I choose to share about standing up to someone in a way I am not used to standing up - nothing to do with social or political stuff, where it’s natural for me to speak out.
Anyway, somehow or other, a deep sense of connection often happens.
If you’d like to take part, and are not on the reminder list (where there is the link), please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com to get the link.
The times, by the way:
Thurs, 2 pm EST (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK, 8 pm most of Europe);
Thurs, 7 pm EST (4 pm Pacific, 9 am Fri Brisbane, Australia)
All the best to all of us in our quest for ever fuller living,
Elsa
Posted June 4, 2025