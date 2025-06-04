What has been important to us, this past week or so? Sometimes dozens of things go through my mind, because so much has been going on - at least in terms of what has been holding my attention. And what other people talk about - so very different.

So, one day a week, on Thursday, at 2 times, there is TALK TIME - when a few of us get together to convey (for 2-3 minutes) something that has mattered to us in the past week or so.

Is it the cat curled on the table? Is it that I have, again, avoided paperwork I need to do? Is it that I choose to share about standing up to someone in a way I am not used to standing up - nothing to do with social or political stuff, where it’s natural for me to speak out.

Anyway, somehow or other, a deep sense of connection often happens.

If you’d like to take part, and are not on the reminder list (where there is the link), please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com to get the link.

The times, by the way:

Thurs, 2 pm EST (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK, 8 pm most of Europe);

Thurs, 7 pm EST (4 pm Pacific, 9 am Fri Brisbane, Australia)

All the best to all of us in our quest for ever fuller living,



Elsa

Posted June 4, 2025