TALK TIME. "JUST" US. "JUST" WHAT'S GOING ON IN OUR LIVES. YOU THINK IT'S EASY. OR BORING. NOT IN MY EXPERIENCE!
TALK TIME. The recipe is so simple. Someone talks for 2 or 3 minutes about what’s going on in their lives, during the last week or so. Then the others have 2 or 3 minutes (in total) to respond with either “What I heard was” or “This is how what you said resonates with me.” Then on to the next person. And the next.
Two very common responses can be:
One. Well, that’s so easy. Why bother having a group about that.
Two. What could be more boring. Yak, yak, yak. Gossip. Chit chat.
Yesterday I was talking with a very nice caring acquaintance - someone with whom I’ve never had a conversation though we are like-minded. I haven’t found it possible. He has a lot to say, but, for instance, when he is talking, does not refer outward to me: what might I think about whatever it is? When I do say something, I can feel him waiting to continue with whatever he is saying.
Yesterday I asked him, at one point in his talking, if he had any idea when I learned of what he was talking about, and how I learned of it?
For a moment he was taken aback. No, he didn’t. And for a moment, he was curious
Soon he continued with his way of talking.
And I think of how much he is missing out on.
On top of that, it wasn’t interesting to me. Not a conversation.
He has just never learned this skill, which seems so elementary.
Anyway, weekly on THURSDAY, TALK TIME. At 2 times.
WHEN:
Thursday, 2 pm Eastern - New York time (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK)
Thursday, 7 pm Eastern - New York time (4 pm Pacific, morning in Australia, NZ)
If you’d like to join, and you’re not on the email list:
- please reply to this message, including your email address
- or email me: elsa@truthsummit.info
- or leave your email in the comments.
If you’re already on the list, I will email you. If you don’t receive an email, please check the junk folder. If the message isn’t there either, please contact me.
TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.
Elsa
Posted April 2, 2025
Yes, a lot of people love talking about and never listen to others. they just adore listening to themselves. A pity. I ignore them. they are too full of their own ego.
I know just what you mean! I was talking to someone I know recently, in a shop, and by the end of the "conversation" I thought - "I won't bother again" as he simply does not want to listen and interact, he just wants to say his bit (rather loudly and with a lot of silly laughter) and then turn to the next person - which he actually did when he spotted someone else he knew!!