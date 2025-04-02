TALK TIME. The recipe is so simple. Someone talks for 2 or 3 minutes about what’s going on in their lives, during the last week or so. Then the others have 2 or 3 minutes (in total) to respond with either “What I heard was” or “This is how what you said resonates with me.” Then on to the next person. And the next.

Two very common responses can be:

One. Well, that’s so easy. Why bother having a group about that.

Two. What could be more boring. Yak, yak, yak. Gossip. Chit chat.

Yesterday I was talking with a very nice caring acquaintance - someone with whom I’ve never had a conversation though we are like-minded. I haven’t found it possible. He has a lot to say, but, for instance, when he is talking, does not refer outward to me: what might I think about whatever it is? When I do say something, I can feel him waiting to continue with whatever he is saying.

Yesterday I asked him, at one point in his talking, if he had any idea when I learned of what he was talking about, and how I learned of it?

For a moment he was taken aback. No, he didn’t. And for a moment, he was curious

Soon he continued with his way of talking.

And I think of how much he is missing out on.

On top of that, it wasn’t interesting to me. Not a conversation.

He has just never learned this skill, which seems so elementary.

Anyway, weekly on THURSDAY, TALK TIME. At 2 times.

WHEN:

Thursday, 2 pm Eastern - New York time (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK)

Thursday, 7 pm Eastern - New York time (4 pm Pacific, morning in Australia, NZ)

If you’d like to join, and you’re not on the email list:

- please reply to this message, including your email address

- or email me: elsa@truthsummit.info

- or leave your email in the comments.

If you’re already on the list, I will email you. If you don’t receive an email, please check the junk folder. If the message isn’t there either, please contact me.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

https://fullflourishing.com

The drive to flourish fully is as natural

as the everyday hunger for food.

But so many of us aren’t flourishing.

The Full Flourishing Formula:

for taking steps to life as we'd love it to be.

For more on this, explore:

https://fullflourishing.com



Posted April 2, 2025