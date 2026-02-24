TALK TIME. The last few days, so much doing and more doing. Especially paperwork. I went to my sister’s so I would not avoid doing it, as I knew I would at home, as that’s what I so often do. And then … It felt so good to finally get it all off my plate. A long avoided plate of paperwork. Not tasty. Important to get through. And so easy to get through, as I just looked at the papers, one at a time.

And then … quiet. Everything off my plate. But I have not moved on to whatever is next.

I have come across a project I put a lot of effort into 23 years ago. On Being at Home.

I remember it - the passion I felt about the topic and the project - thoughts and poems around being at home, and not being at home. And now, I think of how it has changed, what it means to be at home. The planet in danger. Dark forces.

Do I go back to the project? What would be the next step?

And what about you? Are you in between things? Or are you deeply engaged in something? Are you caught by the everyday?

TALK TIME - a time to share what has mattered most to us, and to listen to the others.

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

