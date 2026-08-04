TALK TIME. Often when people meet, they exchange bits of their past, about what work they do, about their view on the world. If it’s a meeting with a potential romantic partner, people may exchange love histories.

But where would one go from there? So one person is a dentist and the other a pharmacist. So one person has been married three times, and the other has never been married. What next?

Some people love to go on and on about things from their past. But what connection between people does that create?

TALK TIME. What has mattered to us in the past week or so? And also listening closely to whoever is talking: what stays with you? and how does it resonate with you?

Each person has a chance to talk. We also get a chance to respond. What did we hear? How does it resonate with us?

TALK TIME. A time to talk, and to listen. A time to share with the others. And a time to be heard by the others.

When everyone has had a turn, it’s conversation - whatever comes up, wherever it goes.

You’re welcome to join.

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted August 4, 2026