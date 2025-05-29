TALK TIME - a group where the focus is talking about “just us.” One impetus to set up the group was my own frequent sense of loneliness - a lifelong sense - though there were so many good connections around me.

What more to mention?

There were new people last week, a couple with invisible challenges.

What difference can a group like Talk Time make? It can’t remove the challenges. It can help with the aloneness.

Anyway, one day a week, on Thursday, at 2 times, there is TALK TIME - when a few of us get together to convey (for 2-3 minutes) something that has mattered to us in the past week or so.

If you’d like to take part, and are not on the reminder list (where there is the link), please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com to get the link.

The times, by the way:

Thurs, 2 pm EST (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK, 8 pm most of Europe);

Thurs, 7 pm EST (4 pm Pacific, 9 am Fri Brisbane, Australia)

All the best to all of us in our quest for ever fuller living,



Elsa

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

The drive to flourish fully is as natural

as the everyday hunger for food.

But so many of us aren’t flourishing.

The Full Flourishing Formula:

for taking steps to life as we'd love it to be.

Posted May 29, 2025