I remember my mother’s chit chats with friends. Whom they saw. What they did. What they heard. It always felt so irrelevant, so meaningless.

Not like the serious talk with my father. Ideas. The world. Saving the world. What could be done.

And yet now talk time is about us and out week. What’s at the forefront this week. Not big idea talk, unless that’s what we’ve been focused on.

It does not feel irrelevant, meaningless. Instead we feel more and more connected.

How can that be?

The proof’s in the pudding, is one answer. In other words, try it and see.

Anfurther answer is that this is not surface talk, but what is really going on with us. We’re not entertaining each other, but really talking from ourselves. And the other listen and let us know they’ve been listening through the responses, which can only be: I heard, and This resonates with me.

Anyway, there I am, an idea person, a thinker who mulls over The Big Issues, and there I am, taking much pleasure in talk time.

If you’d like to join, and you’re not on the email list:

- please reply to this message, including your email address

- or email me: elsa@truthsummit.info

- or leave your email in the comments.

If you’re already on the list, I will email you. If you don’t receive an email, please check the junk folder. If the message isn’t there either, please contact me.

WHEN:

Thursday, 2 pm Eastern - New York time (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK)

Thursday, 7 pm Eastern - New York time (4 pm Pacific, morning in Australia, NZ)

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

https://fullflourishing.com

The drive to flourish fully is as natural

as the everyday hunger for food.

But so many of us aren’t flourishing.

The Full Flourishing Formula:

for taking steps to life as we'd love it to be.

For more on this, explore:

https://fullflourishing.com



Posted March 13, 2025