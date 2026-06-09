TALK TIME. Sometimes there are new people. What’s been going on in their lives, that matters to them? Almost always there are four core people, with our ongoing situations, and with our ongoing listening to each other.

If we met in some other place, likely we’d talk about something going on the world. At TALK TIME, we talk about ourselves, and listen to each other - cheering for each other, pleased when something goes well, and needing to let people go their own way.

Each person has a chance to talk. And we also get a chance to respond. What did we hear? How does it resonate with us?

TALK TIME. A time to talk, and to listen. A time to share with the others. And a time to be heard by the others.

When everyone has had a turn, it’s conversation - whatever comes up, wherever it goes.

You’re welcome to join.

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted June 9, 2026