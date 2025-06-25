I have kept saying good things about TALK TIME. And yet it’s such a simple recipe. Each person in the group - a small group - has a couple of minutes to talk, then the others say what they have heard and how it resonates. After that, it’s the next person’s turn.

How can that feel so good, that I have cared to have TALK TIME continue week after week?

First, I believe we all want to be heard.

Second, slightly less, it’s my guess, we also want to hear others and let them know we have heard.

Third, on some level, most of us feel lonely when we don’t feel heard.

Fourth, most social interactions don’t leave us feeling heard.

I could say more, but as the saying goes, the proof is in the pudding - in this case, in the experience.

The time: Thursday for one hour.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

(Note: there is one one meeting time.)

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the reminder list (where the link gets sent), please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com to get the link.

All the best to all of us in our quest for ever fuller living,



Elsa

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted June 25, 2025