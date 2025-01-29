A few of us - not always the same people, but a core of people - have been getting together to talk about ourselves and our week.

TALK TIME. One hour a week. On Thursday. At two different times. To talk and to listen to each other. What’s been most important this past week?

We talk about anything. We might even talk about some fact we’ve learned - but it would be about, what does this mean to us? Most of the time, it’s about our lives, what’s happening.

Each person gets a couple of minutes to talk, then the others get a couple of minutes to respond: What did we hear? And what does that remind us of, in our own lives?

It’s amazing, how much we get to know each other, connect with each other.

If you’d like to join, and you’re not on the email list:

- please reply to this message, including your email address

- or email me: elsa@truthsummit.info

- or leave your email in the comments.

If you’re already on the list, I will email you. If you don’t receive an email, please check the junk folder. If the message isn’t there either, please contact me.

WHEN:

Thursday, 2 pm Eastern - New York time (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK)

Thursday, 7 pm Eastern - New York time (4 pm Pacific, morning in Australia, NZ)

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

https://fullflourishing.com



Posted January 29, 2025